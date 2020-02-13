|
Nancy Daley
Highlands - Nancy Daley, age 72, of Highlands, NJ passed away suddenly on January 21, 2020. Born in Plainfield, Nancy resided in the Highlands for the last 38 years. After graduating from St. Mary's in Perth Amboy, Nancy went on to college at Mount Aloysius. Nancy worked as a buyer in the garment district in New York City where she developed her love of the arts. In 1982, she obtained her realtor's license and moved down to the Highlands. Nancy worked for Weichert, Prudential and Coldwell Banker Realty. Nancy volunteered for many years at The Two Rivers Theatre in Red Bank and the Junior League of Monmouth County
Nancy was predeceased by her parents, James & Margaret Ryan Murray. Surviving are her three siblings, Dr. Jay Murray, Doug Murray and his wife Alison and their children, Katie, Jack & Billy; Susan Murray Tetz, her husband, Skip and their children, Hilary and Sarah Wood and her husband, Jeremy and their children, Evan and Ryan.
A Celebration of Life Mass will be held at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, February 19th, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help in the Highlands. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions "In Memory of Nancy Daley" to support Two Rivers Theatre: 21 Bridge Avenue, Red Bank, NJ 07701 or online at tworivertheater.org.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 13 to Feb. 16, 2020