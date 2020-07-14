Nancy Day Thornton



Neptune City - Nancy Day Thornton, age 83, a life long resident of Neptune City, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Tower Lodge Care Center in Wall Township.



Nancy was pre-deceased by her husband, Charles Thornton, her parents; Melvin and Ella Day, and her brother, Melvin Day Jr. Surviving are her four daughters; Shirley and Joe Giuffre, Terry and John Warhurst, Cindy and Darrin White, and Donna and Bill Nevins, her nine grandchildren and her thirteen great-grandchildren.



Friends and family are invited to a viewing from 10am-11am, followed by funeral services at 11am, on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Francioni, Taylor and Lopez Funeral Home in Neptune. Interment will follow at Hamilton Cemetery in Neptune Township.









