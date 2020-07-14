1/1
Nancy Day Thornton
Nancy Day Thornton

Neptune City - Nancy Day Thornton, age 83, a life long resident of Neptune City, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Tower Lodge Care Center in Wall Township.

Nancy was pre-deceased by her husband, Charles Thornton, her parents; Melvin and Ella Day, and her brother, Melvin Day Jr. Surviving are her four daughters; Shirley and Joe Giuffre, Terry and John Warhurst, Cindy and Darrin White, and Donna and Bill Nevins, her nine grandchildren and her thirteen great-grandchildren.

Friends and family are invited to a viewing from 10am-11am, followed by funeral services at 11am, on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Francioni, Taylor and Lopez Funeral Home in Neptune. Interment will follow at Hamilton Cemetery in Neptune Township.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Francioni Taylor & Lopez Funeral Home Inc
1200 10Th Ave
Neptune, NJ 07753
(732) 775-0028
