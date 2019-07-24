|
Nancy Dean Boone
Long Branch - Nancy Dean Boone, 65, of Long Branch, died peacefully on Thursday, July 18 at Monmouth Medical Center, leaving behind many who loved her.
Nancy was born at Fort Belvoir in Alexandria, Virginia, and spent her early childhood there, in Japan and in Monmouth County. She graduated in 1971 from Heidelberg American High School in Germany, and retained many fond memories and lifelong friendships from those years. She graduated from the University of Kansas in 1976 and was a devoted Jayhawk basketball fan.
A resident of Long Branch for nearly 40 years, Nancy had a long career as an executive assistant first at AT&T, then at Lucent Technologies and at Avaya, working at Bell Labs facilities in Holmdel, in Middletown and in Lincroft. Finally, she worked for the U.S. Army at Fort Monmouth and at Aberdeen Proving Ground in Maryland, retiring in 2015.
Nancy is survived by her loving husband of 26 years, Stephen Boone, her stepchildren Jesse Boone (Reed) and Lilah Boone Santos (Virgilio) and three grandchildren, her brother Daniel Dean (Monica), sister Martha Dean Johnson (Kirk) and 14 nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister Mary Dean Buckley and her parents, Col. Gernard Dean and Doris Dean.
A joyous celebration of Nancy's life will be held at a later time. Donations in her memory may be made to the United Ostomy Association of America, P.O. Box 525, Kennebunk, ME 04043.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 24, 2019