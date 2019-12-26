Services
Posten-McGinley Funeral Home
59 E Lincoln Ave
Atlantic Highlands, NJ 07716
(732) 291-0010
Nancy Fell-Hill

Nancy Fell-Hill Obituary
Nancy Fell-Hill

Rumson - Nancy Fell-Hill, age 59, passed away on Sunday, December 22nd, 2019, at her home in Rumson, New Jersey.

Nancy, daughter of the late Dr. Rev. Gilbert S. Fell and Beverley J. Ellis, was born on August 2nd, 1960, in Atlantic City, New Jersey. She graduated from Henry Hudson High School in 1978 and obtained her Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from Monmouth College. She went on to receive her MPH from Rutgers University. Nancy worked as an IRB Administrator and was very passionate about the protection of human subjects in research. She was publicized six times related to her field.

Nancy truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures; shopping with friends, going to the beach, hosting game nights, and spending time with her family and pets. She is survived by her loving husband, Douglas; her twins, Tavish and Kaitlin; her sisters, Karen (Gordon) Powers and Linda Mertz; her step-mother Janet Fell; her nieces, Shannon, Melissa, and Heather; and her nephews, Gordy and Timmy.

We will miss Nancy with the laughing face.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Rumson Police and EMS.

A Memorial Service will take place at Posten- McGinley Funeral Home , 59 E Lincoln Ave , Atlantic Highlands on Sunday December 29th from 2pm to 4 pm. Chapel Prayer service will be conducted at 3:30 pm. Internment will be private.

Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019
