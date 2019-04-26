|
Nancy Flannery Gambino
Laguna Woods, CA - Nancy Flannery Gambino, 79, of Laguna Woods, Ca passed away peacefully in her sleep on Tuesday, April 23rd, 2019. Nancy is predeceased by her mother, Grace Flannery, father, Bill Flannery and sister, Joyce Flannery.
Nancy was born in Brooklyn and spent her early years in Stewart Manor, NY, a small town just outside of Garden City. Upon graduating from Sewanahaka High School, she completed a two year-secretarial school and began working for one of the top casting agents at Universal Studios. Nancy loved to spend her free time at the Jersey Shore, where she met the love of her life and husband of 50 years, Patrick Gambino. The two met at the Allaire Hotel and married shortly after. Nancy loved her job, but left to raise her children, a job she loved even more.
Nancy was the most hands-on mom you could imagine, always out in the middle of the street playing stickball or running bases with her kids and all the rest of the kids in the neighborhood. She excelled at athletics and when her and Pat moved to Matawan, New Jersey, she coached her daughter Jeannie's softball team and taught Jeannie and her son, Chris how to play tennis, which became a big part of her life. Both Chris and Jeannie became nationally ranked tennis players and Nancy and her husband, Pat, gave up all of their weekends to take them to tournaments. Nancy always had a keen business mind and entrepreneurial spirit, and started a trophy business out of her home, so that she could work and also have the flexibility to be there full time for her children. Once her children were in college, Nancy went back to work full-time as a regional manager for Hudson News. Upon retiring, Nancy and her beloved husband, Pat, returned to the Jersey Shore where they originally met and fell in love. They had many friends in the area and also began a new career together at Weichert Realty in Sea Girt, NJ as a husband and wife team. Nancy and Pat moved to Laguna Woods, Ca, three years ago to be near their daughter and two grandchildren.
Nancy was a devoted New York Giant fan all her life, and loved going to the games with her family and many friends. She enjoyed quiz shows and was a contestant on "Concentration" and "Sale of the Century", where she was champion for five days running. Nancy was an avid golfer, and vacationed in Hilton Head Island every May, with her family and closest friends. She often held holiday parties at her home, and her children's friends were always welcomed with open arms on any occasion.
Nancy is survived by her beloved husband, Pat, of Laguna Woods, Ca, her son, Chris, of Chicago, Ill, and her daughter Jeannie and two grandchildren, Dylan and Finn, of Laguna Beach, Ca. A service to honor her life will be held on Saturday, April 27 at 9am at St. Francis by the Sea in Laguna Beach, Ca. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Nancy's memory to .
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 26, 2019