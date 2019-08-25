|
Nancy G. Stein
Toms River - Nancy G. Stein, age 85, of Toms River died Friday August 23, 2019 at Ocean Medical Center in Brick. Nancy was born in Ireland; she came to the USA at age 18. She lived many years in Point Pleasant before moving to Toms River 18 years ago. Nancy was the former owner and operator of Ann's Place in Brick Township. She was a former member of the Irish American Club and she loved bowling.
She is pre-deceased by her husband David and her son Ronald.
Surviving are two daughters, Sue Johnson and her husband Harold of Point Pleasant, and Sharon Stein of Brick. Also surviving are 2 granddaughters, Tara and Lauren.
Viewing hours will be held on Monday, August 26, 2019, from 4:00pm to 8:00pm at Colonial Funeral Home 2170 Hwy. 88 Brick. A mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Tuesday at 9:00am at St. Dominic's R.C. Church in Brick. Entombment will follow at Ocean County Memorial Park in Toms River. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.colonialfuneralgroup.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 25, 2019