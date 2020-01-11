|
Manchester Twp. - Nancy Garhart, 92, of Manchester Twp. passed away Sunday, December 29, 2019. Born in Princeton, Nancy resided in South Plainfield and Stuart, FL before moving to Manchester Twp. in 2012. In her early years, Nancy attended the Newark School of Art and Industrial Design where she met Irene Garhart Cook. This led to her courtship and marriage of 67 years to her lifelong friend's brother, Cyrus Maxon Garhart, Jr. Nancy worked in the newspaper advertising business for the Ocala Sun, The Suburban Review as well as 30 years in the advertising sales department of the Courier News in Bridgewater, NJ. Nancy went on to a second, 15-year career in real estate prior to retiring. She was a skilled pianist and painter as well. Nancy was predeceased by her husband Cyrus M. Garhart in 2009. Nancy is survived by 2 sons John and his wife, Ellen of Manchester Twp., David of Phillipsburg, her daughter Pat Butynski of Red Bank, her stepbrother John Harvey, Jr. of New York State, 4 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Memorial service and gathering will be from 2-4pm Sunday, January 19, 2020 at DeGraff Lakehurst Funeral Home, 119 Union Ave., Lakehurst.
