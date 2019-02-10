Services
Buckley Funeral Home
509 2nd Ave
Asbury Park, NJ 07712
(732) 775-2455
Nancy Lillie
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Buckley Funeral Home
509 2nd Ave
Asbury Park, NJ 07712
Ocean Twp - Nancy Garrity Lillie age 73 of Ocean Twp. passed away Saturday Feb. 9 2019 in Riverview Medical Center, Red Bank. Nancy had been a Special Education teacher in Red Bank Regional H. S. for many years and worked at Criterion Candies, on the Asbury Park boardwalk when she was younger. Born in Long Branch she lived in Ocean Township most of her life.

Nancy was an avid gardener and a talented cook (Her banana bread was legendary). She was a 1964 graduate of Asbury Park High School and a 1968 graduate of Monmouth College, later earning a Master's Degree in Education.

Nancy was predeceased by her parents James J. Garrity( 2009) and Doris L. Garrity (1978) and by her brother James R. Garrity (2016). Surviving are her two sons; R.J. Lillie of Jaco, Costa Rica and Kevin Lillie and his wife Jennifer of Ocean Township and two grandchildren; Ryan and Travis Lillie and her ex-husband Bob Lillie of Oceanport.

Visitation will be on Monday Feb. 11 in Buckley Funeral Home 509 Second Ave. Asbury Park NJ 07712. A funeral Service will be held on Tuesday at 11am in the Funeral Home. Entombment will follow in St. Annes Cemetery, Glendola. In lieu of flowers please donate to the A.S.P.C.A. in her memory. For condolences please visit www.Buckleyfuneralhome.net
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 10, 2019
