Nancy Hagerman
Middletown - Nancy Hagerman, 93, passed away peacefully at home on March 9, 2019, after a long illness. She was born in Brooklyn, NY, and married the love of her life, William R. Hagerman, in 1943. Over fifty-eight years of marriage, they lived in Red Bank, Shrewsbury, Rumson, Little Silver, and Middletown.
Nancy served on the Monmouth County SPCA Board of Trustees, was President of the SPCA Auxillary and the Shadow Lake Village Garden Club. She planted and maintained spectacular gardens, created museum quality miniature rooms and doll houses, and continued to work on petit-point and needlepoint canvases until a few months before her death. Throughout her adult life she was a voracious reader, an avid bridge player, theater lover, and a beachgoer. In the past, she enjoyed golfing at Beacon Hill and playing tennis at the Sea Bright Lawn Tennis and Cricket Club.
Surviving are two daughters and a son-in-law Lynn McChristian of Palm Springs, CA and Susan Rowan and John Rowan of Fair Haven, NJ; four grandchildren Sara McChristian of Los Angeles, CA, Joseph A. McChristian, III (and his wife, Kristen) of Knoxville, TN, William Rowan (and his wife Nicole) of Fair Haven, NJ and Shannon Rockafellow (and her husband Andrew) of West Chester, PA; and five great-grand children.
The family would like to extend their thanks and appreciation to her health aide Venise Hall for her loving care during Nancy's illness.
She is preceded in death by her husband William in 2001 and her step-brother Edward J. Robrecht in 2004.
There will be a private family burial and a Memorial Celebration of Life at a date, time and place to be determined. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Monmouth County SPCA. Thompson Memorial Home, Red Bank, is entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 17, 2019