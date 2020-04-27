Services
Nancy Hook Obituary
Nancy Hook, 87, passed away peacefully with family by her side on April 24, 2020.

Nancy was born and raised in Grand Rapids Michigan where she met, fell in love with and married her one and only love, David Hook. In the early years of their marriage they moved frequently for David's career but settled in Middletown New Jersey where they raise their four children.

She was an amazing mother that encouraged, supported and actively participated in her children's individual interests. Her support didn't stop there. As adults she dried our tears, supported every decision we made, celebrated our successes and provided love every step of the way.

Nancy enjoyed entertaining and spending time with her neighbors and friends.

There wasn't an art or craft that she didn't master.

She had a heart of gold and a will of steel.

She is predeceased by her parents, Cornelius and Marguerite (White) Bergers; her husband, David S. Hook; her sister, Brenda Roodvoets and her son in law, Paul Chandler.

She is survived by her "children" Kenyon, Kevin, Cindy, Dana, Coleen, Denise & Kathy; her grandchildren Amanda & Brian, Alyssa & Drew, Justin, Jessica & Kyle, Tristin, Rachael and Dianna as well as her four great grandchildren Reily, Evan, Ben, and Kyle Jr.

All arrangements are private and under the direction of the John E. Day Funeral Home 85 Riverside Ave. Red Bank, NJ 07701.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Nancy's memory to the Fairview First Aid Squad or to the .
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020
