Nancy J. Cummons
Lake Worth - Nancy J. Cummons, of Lake Worth, Florida and longtime resident of Neptune City, NJ passed away peacefully on Saturday July 7, 2019.
Nancy grew up on the Jersey Shore and loved being a "Jersey Girl." She raised all three of her daughters on the Jersey Shore, spending countless days on the beach with her family and teaching her girls the simple joys of swimming in the ocean and relaxing in the sand. Her greatest memories in raising her daughters including being a Girl Scout leader for 7 years, a soccer coach, a Sunday school teacher and was known for conducting the lighting at all of her daughters' dance recitals. She always said that raising her daughters was the most important and greatest thing she did with her life.
She went on to have a very prominent and successful career with The Girl Scouts of America retiring after 26 years as a Director. During her career she received extensive recognition and awards for her commitments in raising money for the Girl Scout organization and ensuring that girls were given all opportunities to learn and develop across a variety of fields and interests. Nancy eventually retired to Florida with Hillary, where she was a member of the Poinciana Ladies Social Committee, Poinciana Ladies Golf League, a member of the Poinciana Community board and Treasurer of the Poinciana Condo Association. She enjoyed a very robust and lively social circle with her husband, building wonderful friendships and beautiful memories they both treasured.
Her greatest and most fond memories were the times spent in Ocean Grove with Hillary, along with all her children, step-children and grandchildren. Together, they built a life full of laughter, care, and kindness that set an example for all their beloved friends and family. Their affection for each other was boundless and a defining example of love's meaning.
Nancy is predeceased by Hillary in 2016. Surviving are her three daughters, Tracey Sierra and fiancée Anthony Castella, Amy Kowalcyk and husband Michael Kowalcyk, Cory Betcher and husband Brian Betcher. Grandchildren, Paige Elizabeth, Payton Tracey, Emma Catherine, Cameron Michael and Logan Thor. Her step children Michael and Jane Cummons, Christopher and Margaret Cummons, Jennifer and Paul Firth and Rebecca and Shawn Youncofski. Together her and Hillary shared 18 grandchildren and 4 great grand children. Memorial donations may be made to Mary's By The Sea, 22 Main Avenue, Ocean Grove, New Jersey or to the , Donor Services. PO Box 98018. Washington DC 20090-8018.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 11, 2019