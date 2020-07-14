1/1
Nancy J. Roberts
Nancy J. Roberts

Whiting - Nancy J. Roberts, 80, of Whiting, passed away peacefully on July 12, 2020 at Community Medical Center in Toms River, NJ. Nancy was born and raised in Rahway, NJ. After marrying her husband, John in 1960 they lived in Hillsborough, NJ for some time before moving to Madison, Alabama. She lived in Alabama for 20 years before moving back to New Jersey in 1998. While living in Madison, Nancy was affiliated with the Wall Highway Baptist Church. Nancy loved to cook and was an avid collector of dolls. She was quite fond of the Pennsylvania Dutch Amish culture.

Nancy is predeceased by her brother, the late Elwood Oliver "Buddy" Miller in 2005. Surviving is her beloved husband John of 60 years and their 2 sons, William Edward Roberts, and Thomas Clark Roberts along with 3 nephews and 2 nieces.

Visitation will be Thursday, July 16 from 10-12pm with services to begin at 12pm. at Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home, 115 Lacey Road, Whiting, NJ. Committal will follow at Whiting Memorial Park Cemetery in Whiting, NJ.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
