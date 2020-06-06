Dr. Nancy Jane YaegerEwing - Dr. Nancy Jane Yaeger, 59 of Howell and formerly of Ewing, New Jersey, passed away at Jersey Shore University Medical Center-Neptune on May 28, 2020, after losing her courageous battle with cancer.Nancy practiced for many years as a Clinical Psychologist at her office in Freehold, New Jersey. She was very proud of the times that she volunteered with the Red Cross following 9/11 and Katrina. Nancy was a graduate of Ewing High School, class of 1978. She graduated from Lehigh University and obtained her PhD. at Virginia Tech. Nancy loved the ocean and enjoyed her time at the beach. Most importantly, she loved to travel and take her beloved father on many adventures.She was predeceased by her mother, Mary Lou, her Aunt, Matilda Yaeger Langan and Uncle Dr. John J. Yaeger. She is survived by her father, Julius, her sister, MaryLee Yaeger-Pierson, her brother, Julius III (Jay) and his wife, Kelly. She leaves behind her nieces, Amee Pierson Hyrns, Bree and Gwen Yaeger and nephew, Ted Pierson, her Aunt Marie Yaeger Westenburger as well as many well-loved cousins. She will be greatly missed by longtime friends Josephine Craver and Judy Latinsky, her neighbors Pat and Cheryl.Due to Covid19, there will be no calling hours or funeral. A small gathering of remembrance will be held on her birthday.Arrangements are under the direction of Timothy F. Reeg, Funeral Director, Pennington