Nancy K. Geschke
Nancy K. Geschke

Neptune City - Nancy K. Geschke, 69, of Neptune City passed away peacefully on, Tuesday, September 22, 2020. Relatives and friend are invited to attend her 10:00 AM Funeral Mass at The Church of St. Denis, 90 Union Ave, Manasquan, NJ 08736 on Tuesday, September 29, 2020. For those who cannot attend in person, the funeral service will be available via Clayton & McGirr Funeral Home Webcast. For the safety of the public and our staff, we are asking everyone to help us adhere to the CDC guidelines. Face masks will be required, and social distancing will be imposed. Inurnment will follow in St. Anne's Cemetery, Wall Township. Arrangements by Clayton & McGirr Funeral Home, Freehold Township. Kindly omit flowers. For those who desire memorial contributions in Nancy's name may be made to the Church of St. Denis. For information, directions, or condolence messages to the family, please visit www.claytonfuneralhome.com.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Sep. 24 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
29
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
The Church of St. Denis
