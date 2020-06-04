Nancy L. Hayes
Neptune - Nancy L. Hayes, 71 of Neptune died at her home on Saturday, May 30th.
For many years Nancy worked for the West Long Branch Board of Education as the Secretary to the Superintendent. She enjoyed trips to Atlantic City and, most recently, traveling to Disney World with her children, grandchildren, her sister and her family. Nancy loved shopping and spending time reading good books. She also enjoyed knitting, her renowned blankets & scarves will live on in the homes of many family and friends.
Nancy enjoyed a good joke, especially if it was a little off color, giving her children scratch off lottery tickets, and tic tac's for her grandchildren. You would often find her in the kitchen. Desserts were one of her specialties where she would make cookies, fruit jello and lemon bars in such abundant quantity that everyone could enjoy. Her old school style of cooking was a thing of legend, Swedish Meatballs, Macaroni and Cheese and Chicken Pot Pie were some of her favorite creations. Nancy was also a member of one of the first graduating classes of Shore Regional High School in 1966.
Surviving her is her son and daughter-in-law, Kenneth and Marnette Hayes, West Long Branch; her daughter and son-in-law, Jamie and Frank Graziano, Ocean; her sister, Jane Fries, Troy, IL and her four adored grandchildren, Kenneth, Valerie, Anthony and Benjamin.
The Family wishes memorial contributions to be made to the SPCA of Monmouth County in lieu of flowers due to Nancy's love for animals especially the family pets.
Due to restrictions by the State of New Jersey Nancy will be remembered in a private funeral service and entombed at Woodbine Mausoleum. To share a favorite memory or send messages of condolence to her family, please visit Nancy's page of tributes at www.woolleyboglioli.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.