Wolcott, NY - Age 79, passed away on October 21, 2019 on her 47th wedding anniversary. She is survived by her loving husband, Thomas Watson Johnson; her beloved daughter, Suzie Johnson Hebel; son-in-law, Greg Hebel; her sister and brother-in-law, Suzie and Bob Houck; niece and nephew, Julia and Daniel Peck; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Richard and Debbie Johnson; her nephew, Aric Johnson.
See complete obituary at www.hsnorton.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019