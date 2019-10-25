Services
Norton Funeral Home - Wolcott
5925 New Hartford Street
Wolcott, NY 14590
315-594-9481
Calling hours
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
First Presbyterian Church of Wolcott
11988 W. Main St
Wolcott, NY
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
First Presbyterian Church of Wolcott
11988 W. Main St
Wolcott, NY
Nancy L. (Bower) Johnson


1940 - 2019
Nancy L. (Bower) Johnson Obituary
Wolcott, NY - Age 79, passed away on October 21, 2019 on her 47th wedding anniversary. She is survived by her loving husband, Thomas Watson Johnson; her beloved daughter, Suzie Johnson Hebel; son-in-law, Greg Hebel; her sister and brother-in-law, Suzie and Bob Houck; niece and nephew, Julia and Daniel Peck; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Richard and Debbie Johnson; her nephew, Aric Johnson.

See complete obituary at www.hsnorton.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
