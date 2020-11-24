Nancy L. Manion



Beachwood - Nancy L. Manion, 75, of Beachwood, NJ, passed away on November 23, 2020, at Community Medical Center in Toms River. She was born in Irvington and lived in West Patterson before moving to Beachwood in 1971. Nancy was a first grade teacher for 32 years at Lanoka Harbor Elementary School. She retired in 2007.



Nancy is survived by her beloved husband of 15 years, Daniel Manion; her two sons: Robert Weber of Williamstown, NJ, and Brian Weber and his wife Naomi of Palm Coast, FL; and her step-daughter Traci Cogdell and husband James of Barnegat, NJ. She is also survived by her seven grandchildren: Clayton Minor, D'Artagnan Gilliland, Anna Weber, Katheryn Cogdell, Kameryn Cogdell, Luke Cogdell, and Olivia Weber.



Services are private and under the direction of Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home of Toms River, NJ.









