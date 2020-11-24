1/
Nancy L. Manion
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nancy L. Manion

Beachwood - Nancy L. Manion, 75, of Beachwood, NJ, passed away on November 23, 2020, at Community Medical Center in Toms River. She was born in Irvington and lived in West Patterson before moving to Beachwood in 1971. Nancy was a first grade teacher for 32 years at Lanoka Harbor Elementary School. She retired in 2007.

Nancy is survived by her beloved husband of 15 years, Daniel Manion; her two sons: Robert Weber of Williamstown, NJ, and Brian Weber and his wife Naomi of Palm Coast, FL; and her step-daughter Traci Cogdell and husband James of Barnegat, NJ. She is also survived by her seven grandchildren: Clayton Minor, D'Artagnan Gilliland, Anna Weber, Katheryn Cogdell, Kameryn Cogdell, Luke Cogdell, and Olivia Weber.

Services are private and under the direction of Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home of Toms River, NJ.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home
703 Main Street
Toms River, NJ 08753
7323495700
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved