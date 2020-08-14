Nancy Luanne (Hurley) Pearsall
Bradley Beach - Nancy Luanne (Hurley) Pearsall, passed away at home surrounded by loved ones on August 6, 2020. Nancy was a lifelong resident of Bradley Beach. She loved teaching at Helping Hands Nursery School in Neptune City. She will be remembered as a warm, kind, and giving mom and grandmom. She is survived by her children, Susan and her wife Mimi, David and his wife Cheryl, Bob and her 5 grandchildren, Carolyn, Matthew, Nicholas, Christa and Ryan. The service and burial will be private. Condolences may be offered online at www.elyfuneralhome.com
.