Nancy Luanne (Hurley) Pearsall
Nancy Luanne (Hurley) Pearsall

Bradley Beach - Nancy Luanne (Hurley) Pearsall, passed away at home surrounded by loved ones on August 6, 2020. Nancy was a lifelong resident of Bradley Beach. She loved teaching at Helping Hands Nursery School in Neptune City. She will be remembered as a warm, kind, and giving mom and grandmom. She is survived by her children, Susan and her wife Mimi, David and his wife Cheryl, Bob and her 5 grandchildren, Carolyn, Matthew, Nicholas, Christa and Ryan. The service and burial will be private. Condolences may be offered online at www.elyfuneralhome.com.






Published in Asbury Park Press from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Ely Funeral Home
3316 State Hwy 33
Neptune, NJ 07753
(732) 918-6650
