Holmdel Funeral Home - Holmdel
26 S HOLMDEL RD
Holmdel, NJ 07733
(732) 946-3322
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Holmdel Funeral Home - Holmdel
26 S HOLMDEL RD
Holmdel, NJ 07733
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
11:30 AM
St. Mary's Church
Colts Neck, NJ
Mass of Christian Burial
Following Services
St. Gabriel's Mausoleum
Marlboro, NJ
Colts Neck - Nancy Lynne Vida, 62 of Colts Neck died on Friday surrounded by the love of her family and friends. Nancy was born in Red Bank and was raised in Ocean Township.

For many years Nancy worked at Monmouth Medical Center and Kimball Medical Center where she retired as a Unit Secretary. She was a parishioner of St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church, Colts Neck.

Nancy enjoyed many days at 8th Avenue beach in Asbury Park with her family. She loved taking rides to nowhere, listening to music, spending time by the pool, and enjoying the Pocono house. She had a passion about making each of her children a custom birthday cake, so that their day was truly special.

All holidays were enjoyable to Nancy, and she welcomed family and friends into her home on these occasions readily. Her favorite holidays were St. Patrick's Day and Halloween, but Nancy prided herself in decorating her home festively year round. She enjoyed watching Dancing with the Stars and seeing Broadway Shows with her husband, Jay. Whether it was vacationing with her family in the Poconos, Florida, Maryland, or elsewhere, Nancy looked forward to her big family vacation once a year.

Nancy put her family above herself always. She had a fighting spirit, a courageous heart, and fearlessness in the face of seemingly impossible odds. Her brave spirit and grit will live on in the hearts of her devoted family and friends.

She was pre-deceased by her parents, Joanne and Robert Olshan; and her brother-in-law, David Pisarcik.

Surviving are her husband, Dr. Jay Vida; their children, Alicia and Richard DeMarco, Toms River, Amy and Rocco Buttiglieri, Jackson, Angela Frost, Jackson, Amanda and James Moretti, Howell and Christopher Vida, Colts Neck; her siblings, Mary Jo and Bruce Schumin, Michael Olshan, Patricia Pisarcik and Marlene and Gary Catino; and her four grandchildren, Gavin, Jayden, Anthony and Alexa. Nancy is also survived by her loving caregiver Irina Khundadze and ten nieces and nephews.

Visitation Monday March 16th 5 to 8 pm at the Holmdel Funeral Home, 26 South Holmdel Road, Holmdel. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, March 17th, 11:30 am, St. Mary's Church, Colts Neck. Entombment will follow at St. Gabriel's Mausoleum, Marlboro. In lieu of traditional remembrances please consider a contribution in Nancy's memory to the s or . To share a favorite memory or send messages of condolence please visit Nancy's page of tributes at www.holmdelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2020
