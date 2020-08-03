Nancy M Bartlett
Toms River - Nancy M Bartlett 91 of Toms River died Sunday August 2, 2020 at home surrounded by her family. Born in Jersey City she resided in North Arlington for 53 years before moving to Lake Ridge Community, Toms River in 1997. Graduated from Farleigh Dickenson University with a Bachelor's Degree where she met her future husband John to whom she was married for 54 years. She worked for Kane Carpet in Kearny for many years before retiring. She co-owned the Mapanj Apartment Complex in North Arlington with her parents & brothers. She was very active and served as past president for the North Arlington AARP and a member of the North Arlington Women's Club; memberships in Lake Ridge include Red Hat Society Ruby Belles, Italian Club & Singles Club. She is predeceased by her husband John in 2004 and grandson Jimmy in 2019. Surviving are her children, David & Julie of Langhorne, PA, Wayne & Mary of Edison NJ, Ronald & Ginger of Lyndhurst NJ, Gary & Joyce of North Arlington NJ, Jody Bartlett of East Rutherford NJ and Joana Burke & John of Riverside, CA and 8 grandchildren, Michael, Mark, Joseph, Jessica, Jennifer, John, Scott & Thomas and 5 great grandchildren, Joey, Gabe, Autumn, Ava & Emma. Visitation is Wednesday 3-7 PM at Oliverie Funeral Home 2925 Ridgeway Rd Manchester. Funeral Liturgy is Thursday 9:30 AM at St Luke Church, Toms River with interment to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington. In lieu of flowers please make donations to St Joseph School for the Blind 761 Summit Ave Jersey City NJ 07307 or the Pleasant Plains First Aid Squad 44 Clayton Ave Toms River, NJ 08755. For directions or to send online condolences, please visit our website at www.oliveriefuneralhome.com
