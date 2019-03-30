|
Nancy M Garry
Manchester - Nancy M Garry 76 of Manchester died peacefully with her family by her side on Friday March 29, 2019 at home. Born in Elizabeth she resided in Rocky River, OH for 30 years before moving to Manchester 14 years ago. She was an Administrative Assistant for many years retiring from Dayglo Color Corp in Cleveland, OH. She was a member of the Leisure Village West Bocce Ball & Irish American Clubs. She enjoyed traveling to many parts of the world and she was an avid reader. She was predeceased by her mother Anne Garry whom she lovingly cared for, for many years. She was the beloved sister of Rita Cahill & partner Anthony Zengaro of Toms River, and Joseph A Garry & partner Laura Duggan of Apopka, FL. She will be greatly missed by her dearest friend & partner, Andy Moran. She was also the loving aunt of Patrick, Jeffrey, Elise, Christopher & Annemarie and Great Aunt to Deirdre, Naomi, Carissa, Noah & Miles. Visitation is Sunday March 31, 2019 from 4-6 PM with a 5:30 PM service at Oliverie Funeral Home 2925 Ridgeway Rd Manchester. In Lieu of flowers please make donations to the 2310 Rt #34 Suite 1D Manasquan, NJ 08736. For directions, or to send online condolences, please visit our website at www.oliveriefuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 30, 2019