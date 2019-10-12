Services
Barnegat Funeral Home
841 West Bay Avenue
Barnegat, NJ 08005
(609) 660-8282
Viewing
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Barnegat Funeral Home
841 West Bay Avenue
Barnegat, NJ 08005
View Map
Viewing
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Barnegat Funeral Home
841 West Bay Avenue
Barnegat, NJ 08005
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Mary's Church
Barnegat, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Kilhaney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy M. Kilhaney

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy M. Kilhaney Obituary
Nancy M. Kilhaney

Manahawkin - Nancy M. Kilhaney, 90, of Manahawkin passed at home October 11, 2019. She was a longtime member of the Crafty Ladies at St. Mary's Church where she was a communicant.

Surviving are her beloved husband of 67 years, John Kilhaney; five loving children and their spouses, Karen and William Climenson, Eileen and Michael Updyke, Diane Leone, Nancy and Michael Zack, Kenneth and Jean Kilhaney; ten cherished grandchildren, four great grandchildren and one great great grandchild.

Viewing Monday, October 14, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM at Barnegat Funeral Home, 841 W. Bay Ave., Barnegat. Mass offered Tuesday 10:30 AM at St. Mary's Church, Barnegat. Private cremation to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Crafty Ladies, C/O St. Mary's Church, PO Box 609, Barnegat, NJ 08005 appreciated. (www.BarnegatFH.com)
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now