|
|
Nancy M. Kilhaney
Manahawkin - Nancy M. Kilhaney, 90, of Manahawkin passed at home October 11, 2019. She was a longtime member of the Crafty Ladies at St. Mary's Church where she was a communicant.
Surviving are her beloved husband of 67 years, John Kilhaney; five loving children and their spouses, Karen and William Climenson, Eileen and Michael Updyke, Diane Leone, Nancy and Michael Zack, Kenneth and Jean Kilhaney; ten cherished grandchildren, four great grandchildren and one great great grandchild.
Viewing Monday, October 14, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM at Barnegat Funeral Home, 841 W. Bay Ave., Barnegat. Mass offered Tuesday 10:30 AM at St. Mary's Church, Barnegat. Private cremation to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Crafty Ladies, C/O St. Mary's Church, PO Box 609, Barnegat, NJ 08005 appreciated. (www.BarnegatFH.com)
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019