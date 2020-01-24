|
|
Nancy May Wicklein Andrews
Long-time New Jersey resident Nancy Wicklein Andrews passed away on Monday, January 20, 2020 at West Wind Village in Morris, Minnesota at 92 years of age.
She was born Nancy May Wicklein, daughter of Raymond and Catherine (Miller) Wicklein, on May 10, 1927 in Reading, Pennsylvania. At a young age, her family moved to Roselle, New Jersey, where she grew up and graduated high school. In her teens she was a regular performer with her vocal trio on Big Brother Bob Emery's Rainbow House radio program on WOR in New York City. Following her schooling, Nancy worked at Saks 5th Avenue in Manhattan. While working there she studied voice and acting and performed and recorded as a soloist with the Saks choir.
Nancy was united in marriage to Tom Andrews, an electrical engineer and career-long Bell Labs executive, on May 17, 1952 at the Maplewood Presbyterian Church. The couple made their home in northern New Jersey, where they raised their three children, John, Mark and Sally. Nancy was known as an actor, singer, director and choreographer who participated in local theater and church choirs around New Jersey. She was a long-time supporter of Papermill Playhouse, a New Jersey-based Equity Theater, and performed in such companies as Stony Hill Players and Wagon Wheel Players and raised money for Bayshore Hospital through directing and writing the annual "Bayshore Follies." Nancy had a career in music therapy, working on the staff of Greystone Park Psychiatric Hospital and Marlborough State Hospital, and she continued to volunteer in retirement at Children's Psychiatric Center in Freehold, NJ. A private family memorial service for Nancy will take place in New Jersey at a later date. Nancy would love you to support your local community theater!
(Full obituary at www.pedersenfh.com)
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020