Nancy McManus
Spring Lake Heights - Nancy (nee Hoey) McManus, 78, of Spring Lake Heights passed away Thursday, May 23, 2019 ay her home surrounded by her loving family. Born in Orange, she had resided in Spring Lake, before moving to Spring Lake Heights over 50 years ago.
Following her undergraduate studies at Monmouth College, she completed her Master's degree at Georgian Court College. Nancy had a 30 year career in education, serving as a Remedial Reading Specialist at the Spring Lake Heights Elementary school and then at St. James School, Red Bank. She had served as a volunteer for Reading Buddies, Asbury Park, and had been an ESL Tutor in Belmar.
Nancy was very civic minded; serving as a volunteer with Meals on Wheels; at the VNA Thrift Store, Manasquan, she had volunteered at the Turkey Trot in Manasquan for over 20 years.
She was very active in the lives of her children as well, coaching soccer and softball and served as the PTA President in Spring Lake Heights. Nancy was a member of the Atlantic Club, playing tennis and swimming. She was a member along with some friends of a local investment club and a devout member of St. Catharine's / St. Margaret's parish, Spring Lake.
Nancy was predeceased by her husband William F. McManus in 1990, her parents Henry F. and Margaret (nee Farrell) Hoey, and her nephew Kevin Hoey.
Surviving are her devoted children and their spouses William F. and Jean McManus of Manasquan, Dennis S. and Lori McManus of Flemington, Tracy McGovern of Harrisburg, Pa. and Tara and Eric Dietz of Byram, her brother Henry F. Hoey and wife Patti of Manasquan, her 9 grandchildren Brett, Courtney, Matthew, William, Thomas, Daniel, Margaret, Erin, and William. Her in laws, Warren and Collette McManus of Middletown, Ed and Maryanne McManus of Brick, and Kathy and Joseph Gordon of Palos Verdes, Ca. and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, from 5:00pm to 9:00pm at the O'Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Hwy 35 at New Bedford Rd., Wall followed by a Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 10:30am at St. Catharine's Church, 215 Essex Ave., Spring Lake, NJ 07762. Interment will be in the McManus plot in St. Catharine's Cemetery, Sea Girt.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Reading Buddies, 191 Bath Ave., Long Branch, NJ 07740
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 26, 2019