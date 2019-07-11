Services
Weatherhead Young Funeral Home - Brick
885 Mantoloking Road
Brick, NJ 08723
(732) 920-1811
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Weatherhead Young Funeral Home - Brick
885 Mantoloking Road
Brick, NJ 08723
View Map
Nancy (Gaskill) Meyer


1944 - 2019
Nancy (Gaskill) Meyer Obituary
Nancy (Gaskill) Meyer

Brick - Nancy (Gaskill) Meyer passed away in her home on July 5, 2019 following an extended illness. Born on October 26, 1944, Nancy was a Brick High graduate and lifelong resident of the township. Through the years she enjoyed working, traveling, sport fishing, good food and spending time with her family reliving so many memories.

She was predeceased by her parents, Zeta and Millard Gaskill. Nancy is survived by her loving brothers and sisters-in-law: Ronald Gaskill Sr. and wife, Kathleen, William Gaskill and wife Janet, Gary Gaskill and wife Sandy, and Thomas Gaskill and wife Helen plus numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

As she had requested, a short memorial gathering will be held on Saturday, July 13 from 2 to 4 PM at Weatherhead Young Funeral Home at 885 Mantoloking Rd in Brick. In lieu of flowers, a gift in Nancy's memory to or s Project is appreciated.
Published in Asbury Park Press from July 11 to July 12, 2019
