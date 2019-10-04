|
Nancy Morris
Belmar - Nancy Morris age 68 passed away on September 30 at home with her husband and sister at her side. Nancy was a graduate of Manasquan high school and entered the field of insurance working as an assistant underwriter at several different agencies. She retired from Specialty insurance co in 2015. She was married to her best friend her husband Doug for 49 years. She loved her annual trips to Aruba, Bahamas, and Las Vegas, as well as Atlantic City. Nancy was a great cook, especially Italian food and her famous meatballs. An avid sports fan who loved the Jets and Mets, especially Keith Hernandez and his cat, She loved to attend her son Caseys games when he was young, she never missed her grandson matts baseball or basketball games, She could always be heard "hit it Over the fence Matt". He was the apple of her eye. To know Nancy was to love Nancy she was immediately likeable. She was the first to get up and dance almost everywhere she went. Nancy was predeceased by her parents Louis and Mickie Lusardi. She is survived by her husband Doug, her son Casey (Amanda), her grandson Matthew. As well as her sisters Joann Scott, Luann Lusardi and brother Steve Lusardi. Funeral services were private. In lieu of flowers please make a contribution to St. Jude Hospital or your local SPCA. The Johnson-McGinley Funeral Home, Wall Township is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Oct. 4, 2019