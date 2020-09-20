1/
Nancy Negri
Nancy Negri

Howell - Nancy L Negri, 88, passed away on Saturday, September 19, 2020. Nancy was predeceased by her husband Augustine in 1994 and is survived by her children Greg, Barry and wife Nancy and their children Gabriella and Michael; Kenneth and his wife Dawn and their children Christopher and Dominic.

All viewing and funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Dicostanzo family owned, LAKEWOOD FUNERAL HOME, Howell and are limited to the immediate family.

For further info:

funeralhomenj.com




Published in Asbury Park Press from Sep. 20 to Sep. 22, 2020.
Lakewood Funeral Home
6250 U.S. Route 9
Howell, NJ 07731
(732) 363-6565
