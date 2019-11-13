Services
Damiano Funeral Home
191 Franklin Ave.
Long Branch, NJ 07740
732-222-2312
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Damiano Funeral Home
191 Franklin Ave.
Long Branch, NJ 07740
Funeral
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
9:30 AM
Damiano Funeral Home
191 Franklin Ave.
Long Branch, NJ 07740
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Michael's Church
West End, Long Branch, NJ
Nancy O'Hagan Lutsky

Nancy O'Hagan Lutsky Obituary
Nancy O'Hagan Lutsky

West Long Branch - Nancy O'Hagan Lutsky, 67, of West Long Branch passed away surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, November 12, 2019. Born in California and raised in Elberon she is predeceased by her parents William and Barbara O'Hagan.

Nancy had a passion for drama and ballet which she pursued at the University of Miami, later graduating from NYU with her Masters. She dedicated her life to those with special needs which included her work with ARC which gave her the means to make the lives better for those that needed assistance.

Her love for her extended family was evident by all of the time and memories made when they spent time together at family gatherings and the holidays. She was a wonderful, caring woman with a large and beautiful heart.

She is survived by her devoted husband Stewart of West Long Branch; her sister Kathleen Jones and her husband Robert of Monmouth Beach; her niece Lauren Plumkett and her husband Kyle of Wanamassa; her great niece and great nephew Willow and Bear; her Aunt and Godmother Nancy Thixton of Fort Lauderdale; her Uncle, the Honorable Robert O'Hagan and his wife Christine of Ocean; her Aunt Kathryn Hewson and her husband Jeff of Ocean and many loving cousins and godchildren whom she loved dearly.

Visitation will be held on Friday, from 4 -7 pm at the Damiano Funeral Home, 191 Franklin Avenue in Long Branch. Funeral Saturday; 9:30 am from the funeral home with a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 10:30 at St. Michael's Church in West End, Long Branch. Interment will follow at St. Catharine Cemetery in Sea Girt. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Jacqueline Wilentz Comprehensive Breast Center, 300 Second Avenue, Long Branch, NJ 07740. Letters of condolence may be sent through the web at www.damianofuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019
