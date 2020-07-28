Nancy Osborn



Newark - Nancy Osborn (nee Carlucci), 96 of Newark, NJ, passed away July 26, 2020 at Care One King James in Atlantic Highlands. Nancy was born in Newark March 27, 1924 and she lived most of her life in Essex County.



She was one of eight children, Margaret, Vito, Dominic, Genevieve, Anthony, Fred, and Joe.



Nancy served in the Navy during the Second World War as a teletypist in the Navy Ship Yard, earning the rank of Seaman 3rd Class in Communications. One memory that she shared often was the sending of the weather reports on D-Day.



Nancy worked the majority of her life in the health food business. She was self educated on all aspects of Holistic and Alternative Medicine . For thirty plus years, from 1974 through 2009 she worked at Olive May in East Orange, NJ, where she met many people that she was able help educate on alternative diets and exercise . Also, she did have an artistic side where she would enjoy sketching portraits of people and scenery on the boardwalk or in the mountains of New Jersey where she would spend her free time.



Nancy moved from Essex County to Atlantic Highlands in 2016, where she resided at Care One King James. There she enjoyed Bingo and other activities.



Nancy is survived by her son, Louis Osborn, and his family, Jackie, Alyson and Jack of Middletown.



Services will be held at John F Pfleger Funeral Home, 115 Tindall Rd., Middletown, NJ 07748 on Thursday, July 30, 2020 from 5-7 pm.



In lieu of flowers, donations to American Diabetes Foundation.



Arrangements under the direction of John F. Pfleger Funeral Home.









