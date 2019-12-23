|
Nancy Phipps Petrics
Nancy Phipps Petrics, born April 9,1942 in Jersey City, NJ. Nancy graduated from Weehawken H.S. and Newark State College, now Kean University with a degree in Education. After graduation, she taught at Freehold Borough her entire career specializing in early grammar school grades. Upon retirement she volunteered to read to young school children within Monmouth County.
Nancy traveled extensively and spent many days with her 7 grand nieces. She loved Monmouth County and was an avid beach goer.
Nancy was predeceased by her parents, Marie and Palmer Phipps. She is survived by her brother Peter P. Phipps Sr. (Judy) , her nephews Peter Jr.( Linda) Jonathan Everett Phipps (Sandi), her niece Jennifer Judith Schnoor ( Robert) and her great nieces Nicole, Jessica, Rebecca , Jaclyn, Kayla, Ceejai and Rett. In addition she will be greatly missed by her childhood best friend Carol Cooper and her special cousin Betty Carroll.
A celebration of life will take place at Posten McGinley Funeral Home 59 E Lincoln Ave , Atlantic Highlands NJ on December 28th from 12 to 2 PM. Nancy will be interred in Greenwood Cemetery in Brooklyn NY.
Donations to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105 in Nancys memory would be greatly appreciated.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 23 to Dec. 26, 2019