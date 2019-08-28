|
Nancy R. Accardo
Brick - Nancy Accardo 89, of Brick passed away on Sunday August 25, 2019 at Complete Care Nursing Home.
She was born in Elizabeth and lived there before moving to Brick in 1968.
Nancy worked as a receptionist for Comcast Cable in Eatontown for many years.
She is predeceased by her daughter Diane Tramill who passed away five years ago.
Surviving is her husband Dominick Accardo; three children her daughter Donna and her husband David Dellett, two sons Donald Accardo and David Accardo and his wife Tricia Accardo; four grandchildren Jason Carney, Stephanie Henderson, Jamie Thompson and Dana Carney; and nine great grandchildren Siarah, Andrew, Jaydn, Julianna, Angelynna, Jacob, Joseph, Jack and Isabella. Cremation will be private. Colonial Funeral Home, Brick is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www. Colonialfuneralgroup.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 28, 2019