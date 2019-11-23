|
Nancy R. DiChiara
Seaside Heights - Nancy R. DiChiara of Seaside Heights, NJ, died November 15, 2019. She was 97. Loving mother of Yvonne DiChiara, Nancy DiChiara, and Anthony DiChiara. Devoted grandmother of six grandchildren. Cherished great-grandmother of six great-grandchildren.
A service and entombment were held on November 20, 2019 at Calvary Cemetery in Cherry Hill, NJ. A Mass and Celebration of Life will be held in March of 2020 in Seaside Heights, NJ. Please visit schetterfh.com to share your condolences with the family. Please refer to schetterfh.com as March approaches for specific service information.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019