Nancy R. Masiello
Monmouth Beach - Nancy R. Masiello, 95, of Monmouth Beach, died peacefully surrounded by her family on Thursday, September 11, 2019 at home. Born in Palisades Park, she had lived in Matawan before coming to Monmouth Beach 12 years ago. Nancy was a parishioner of the Roman Catholic Church of the Precious Blood in Monmouth Beach. A very active volunteer throughout her life, she was a member of the Altar Rosary Society at St. Clements Church in Matawan; the Ladies Auxiliary of the Matawan First Aid Squad along with many community organizations. She enjoyed family gatherings, traveling, playing rummikub, and summers at the beach.
Nancy was predeceased by her husband, Salvatore in 2007 and her brother Theodore Berardicelli in 2018. Surviving are her sons, Robert Masiello and his wife Frances; John Masiello and his spouse Albert; a daughter, Barbara Black and her husband Edward; 4 grandchildren, Dawn Cottrell, Christopher Masiello, Jennifer Careatti, and Ryan Black and 5 great grandchildren, Taylor, Shelby, Alexandra, Brayden, and Benjamin and her dear sister-in-law, Delores Berardicelli, and a wealth of nieces, nephews, friends and neighbors.
Visitation will be held on Friday, September 13, 2019 from 4 - 8 pm at the Damiano Funeral Home, 191 Franklin Avenue in Long Branch. Funeral Saturday with time of Mass at Precious Blood Church in Monmouth Beach to be announced. Interment will be at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Keyport. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to VNA Hospice of Central Jersey, 23 Main St. Suite D1, Holmdel, NJ 07733. Letters of condolences may be sent through the web at damianofuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 12, 2019