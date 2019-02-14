|
Nancy R. Petruzzelli
South Dennis - Nancy R. Petruzzelli, 90, of South Dennis, NJ passed away February 12, 2019. Nancy was born in Nutley, NJ to the late Anthony and Carmela Musso. She worked for Reynold's Department Store in Toms River and lived in Brick Township before moving to Cape May County in 2006. Nancy was a member of Our Lady of The Angels Church and loved crocheting and reading. She was predeceased by her husband Corrado Petruzzelli.
Nancy is survived by her children: Vito (Fran) Petruzzelli, Corrado (Joyce) Petruzzelli, and Anne (Elmer) Borger; grandchildren: Annemaria, Aubrianna, Gina, Anne, Deanna, Renee, and Corrado John; great grandchildren: Makenzie, Harper, Lincoln, and Zane; her devoted caregiver, Maria; and nieces and nephews.
Viewing will be Friday, February 15, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Ave., Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. Funeral Mass will Saturday, February 16 at Our Lady of The Angels Church, 35 East Mechanic Street, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. Viewing in Church will be from 9 to 10 a.m. and Mass will start at 10 a.m. Entombment will be at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Toms River, NJ. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 14, 2019