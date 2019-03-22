Resources
Nancy Rae Kessler

Hudson, FL - Nancy Rae Kessler 55 of Hudson, Fla. passed away on March 6, 2019 with her long time boyfriend Roger Beh at her side. Nancy was born and raised in New Jersey, living in Tinton Falls before moving to Florida 7 years ago. Nancy attended grammer school in Neptune and Middletown High School. She worked at Super Foodtown Ocean NJ for many years.

Nancy was predeceased by her mother Janet Louis, and father Ray Davis. She is survived by long time boyfriend Roger Beh of Hudson, Fla., daughter Shayna Perigo and grandchildren Audrey, Brady and Brennan all of London, Ohio, son Zachary Kessler of Jamaica Plain, Mass, siblings Michael Janesko of Long Branch, Lori Janesko of Neptune, Susan Janesko of Tinton Falls, Judith Gallo of Little Silver and Leslie Davis of Oceanport, NJ. Also many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Nancy was a loving daughter, mother, sister and friend to many. She loved family, her cat Smokey, frogs, Christmas movies, scary movies and was a long time JETS fan. Nancy was loved by many and will be greatly missed.

Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 22, 2019
