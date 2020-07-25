Nancy S. Davison



Freehold Township - Nancy S. Davison, 90, of Freehold Township, surrounded by the love of her daughters, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. She was born in Bordentown on May 6, 1930, and graduated from Freehold High School in 1949.



Mrs. Davison was an incredibly loving and devoted wife and mother. She will be remembered for her kind heart and generous spirit. Her smile lit up a room as she shared love and compassion with everyone she knew. Because she touched the lives of so many people, Mrs. Davison will be immeasurably missed.



Mrs. Davison was employed at the Freehold Trust Company, later known as the Central Jersey Bank and Trust Company for 11 years.



She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Freehold for over 60 years where she was a member of the Senior Choir and served on various committees. She worked as the church's administrative secretary for 37 years before retiring in 1993. Mrs. Davison was also secretary of the Southern New Jersey Conference of the United Methodist Women for four years.



She resided in Freehold Borough for over 50 years before moving to Applewood Estates, Freehold Township in 2007.



Although she was predeceased by her husband of 41 years, James J. Davison, in 2001, the strength and beauty of Nancy's gentle love and devotion for her beloved Jimmy kept him alive in her heart. Her steadfast faith in God and her belief that she would someday be reunited with him, gave her the will to live for nineteen years without him. She was also predeceased by her brother, Howard Shinn in 1994, and her sister, Barbara Bohn in 2005.



Surviving are her beloved daughters, Susan Davison, Ocean Grove, and Carol Davison, Farmingdale; along with her nieces, nephews and many dear friends.



In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the First United Methodist Church Memorial Fund, 91 West Main Street, Freehold, NJ 07728.



Arrangements are under the direction of Higgins Memorial Home, Freehold.



A private graveside service will be held at Maplewood Cemetery, Freehold.



A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store