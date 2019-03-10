Services
Nancy Heidt
Brielle - Nancy S. (Schoonmaker) Heidt, age 96 of Brielle, passed away on March 6, 2019 at her home. She was born in Montclair and raised in Caldwell. She moved to Montclair after marriage and lived there until 1963, then moving to Essex Fells, Bay Head, and Mantoloking before moving to Brielle in 1997. Nancy was a member of All Saints Episcopal Church in Bay Head as well as the Bay Head Yacht Club and the Manasquan River Golf Club. She was an avid gardener, a pioneer in recycling and a protector of the environment. Nancy loved her pets and feeding the wild birds. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and, great grandmother who will be missed by all who knew her. Nancy is predeceased by her husband, Henry A. Heidt, II, her son, Henry A. Heidt, III and her brother, Peter Schoonmaker. Surviving are her son, David J. Heidt; her daughter, Darcy H. Heidt; her granddaughter, Rachel J. Heidt and her husband, Ethan Guevin; and her great grandson, Riley Marshall. A Memorial Service will take place at a later date. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Van Hise & Callagan Funeral Home, 812 Arnold Ave., Point Pleasant Beach. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Nancy's memory to a . Condolences may be sent by visiting: www.vanhisecallagan.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 10, 2019
