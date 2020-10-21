1/1
Nancy Serrano-Rafeek
1966 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nancy Serrano-Rafeek

Lakewood - Nancy Serrano-Rafeek of Lakewood, loving wife and mother of four, passed away on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at Ocean Medical Center in Brick.

Nancy was born on October 17, 1966 in the Bronx, NY, to Nilda Sanchez and Miguel Serrano. She was a homemaker and caregiver to many children throughout her life, who all lovingly called her Grandma. Nancy was beautiful, kind-hearted, sweet, funny and caring. She was known for her quick wit and was always able to make everyone laugh. Nancy touched so many lives because her love was pure and unconditional.

Nancy enjoyed cooking, dancing and traveling. She spent most of her time talking with her husband and making plans for their future together. She adored her family and treasured spending time with her grandchildren and her dog, watching movies and eating pastries.

Nancy was pre-deceased by her 1st husband, Sergio Colon. She is survived by her husband, Farshan Rafeek, her four children; Eddie, Stanley "Fernando", Alexander and Talia, her siblings; Michael, Juliette, Crucita, Crystal, Gregory and Tanya, her 15 grandchildren, her 13 nieces and nephews, and her 2 daughters-in-law; La Taria and Lina.

Friends and family are invited to a viewing from 6-8pm on Friday, October 23, 2020, at Francioni, Taylor & Lopez Funeral Home, 1200 10th Ave., Neptune, NJ. Funeral Services will be held at 10am on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at the funeral home, followed by interment at Monmouth Memorial Park in Tinton Falls, NJ. Please be respectful of all in attendance by wearing a mask to the funeral home and maintaining social distancing.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Francioni Taylor & Lopez Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
OCT
24
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Francioni Taylor & Lopez Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
OCT
24
Interment
Monmouth Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Francioni Taylor & Lopez Funeral Home Inc
1200 10Th Ave
Neptune, NJ 07753
(732) 775-0028
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Francioni Taylor & Lopez Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved