Nancy Serrano-Rafeek



Lakewood - Nancy Serrano-Rafeek of Lakewood, loving wife and mother of four, passed away on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at Ocean Medical Center in Brick.



Nancy was born on October 17, 1966 in the Bronx, NY, to Nilda Sanchez and Miguel Serrano. She was a homemaker and caregiver to many children throughout her life, who all lovingly called her Grandma. Nancy was beautiful, kind-hearted, sweet, funny and caring. She was known for her quick wit and was always able to make everyone laugh. Nancy touched so many lives because her love was pure and unconditional.



Nancy enjoyed cooking, dancing and traveling. She spent most of her time talking with her husband and making plans for their future together. She adored her family and treasured spending time with her grandchildren and her dog, watching movies and eating pastries.



Nancy was pre-deceased by her 1st husband, Sergio Colon. She is survived by her husband, Farshan Rafeek, her four children; Eddie, Stanley "Fernando", Alexander and Talia, her siblings; Michael, Juliette, Crucita, Crystal, Gregory and Tanya, her 15 grandchildren, her 13 nieces and nephews, and her 2 daughters-in-law; La Taria and Lina.



Friends and family are invited to a viewing from 6-8pm on Friday, October 23, 2020, at Francioni, Taylor & Lopez Funeral Home, 1200 10th Ave., Neptune, NJ. Funeral Services will be held at 10am on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at the funeral home, followed by interment at Monmouth Memorial Park in Tinton Falls, NJ. Please be respectful of all in attendance by wearing a mask to the funeral home and maintaining social distancing.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store