Nancy Sternberg
Jackson, formerly of Clark - Nancy DiGiacomandrea Sternberg passed away peacefully on Monday, April 29, 2019, surrounded by her family, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was 92 years old.
Born in Watertown, MA on March 1, 1927 to the late Nicola and Molly (Natale) DiGiacomandrea, she married Alexander C. Sternberg on July 18, 1945. They resided in Newark for several years and then in Clark for 54 years before retiring in Jackson.
Mrs. Sternberg was employed by George Dapper, Inc. in Iselin as a school bus driver for 16 years, driving her own grandchildren to school. Her favorite hobby was sewing.
She was predeceased by husband, Alexander, in 1999; sisters, Jean DiAndrea, Irene Anderson, Lucy Fagan and Frances DeSantis; and brothers, Louis and Anthony DiGiacomandrea.
Surviving are her daughter, Judith Ann Artz and her husband, Thomas; loving sisters, Marie Doyle of Milford, NH, Ruth Foley of Woburn, MA, Lori Kelley of Oxon Hill, MD, Jane Healy of Manomet, MA, Julia Ranno of Battle Ground, WA; beloved grandsons, Michael Artz and his wife, Erin, and Matthew Artz and his wife, Carolina; adored great grandson, Marshall Artz; and godson, James W. Campbell, Jr. DC, of Freehold.
A funeral service will take place on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 9:45 a.m. at Costello-Greiner Funeral Home, 44 Green Street (at Barron Avenue), Woodbridge. Interment will follow in Brigadier General WC Doyle NJ Veteran's Cemetery, Hanover Township. Visitation for family and friends will be on Thursday from 7:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions to Serenity Hospice, 56 Georgetown Road, Bordentown, NJ 08505, The or the ASPCA in Mrs. Sternberg's memory would be greatly appreciated by her family.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 5, 2019