Nancy T. Baroska
Brick - Nancy Lynd Taylor Baroska of Brick NJ passed away October 22, 2020 due to natural causes at Ocean Medical Center. Nancy was born on June 12, 1930 in Fredericksburg, Virginia. She met her future husband Emil Baroska at the University of Maryland where they married after graduation. They settled down in her husband's hometown on the Jersey Shore where they remained together for 68 years until Nancy's death. Nancy was a devoted teacher for 26 years. She taught grades 1-3 for the Jackson Township Board of Education where she received the honor of Teacher of the Year. Nancy loved to travel. She enjoyed visiting many places throughout the world with her husband, always sharing those memories with family and friends. Nancy was predeceased by her parents Wilbert Lynd Taylor and Ruth Gouldman Taylor. She is survived by her husband Emil, 96, daughters Janet Faccone and Joan Seeley, son Bill and wife Elayna Baroska, grandchildren Andrea and Leanne Seeley, step grandchildren Stephanie, Michael and Rachel Marmer, nephew Robert Jr. wife Patty, and their children Robert III and Christina, her late nephew Ralph Baroska, wife Carol Ann, and their children Brian and Marycate, as well as nephew Richard Baroska for whom she always held a special place in her heart.
Nancy was a private and generous person who would always help others in time of need. Due to Covid-19 restrictions services will be private. Interment is public. Tuesday November 3, 2020 2pm at Monmouth Memorial Park Tinton Falls. Buckley Funeral Home 509 Second Ave Asbury Park is in charge of arrangements. For condolences please visit www.buckleyfuneralhome.net