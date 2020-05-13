Nancy (Gloria) Taylor
Nancy (Gloria) Taylor

Tinton Falls - Nancy (Gloria) Taylor, 85, of Tinton Falls, died Tuesday, May 12, 2020 from COVID-19.

Born and raised in Newark she resided in Ocean Township for 25 years prior to settling in Shark River Hills, Neptune.

Nancy was a loving mother of one son. She enjoyed spending time with her family and a day at the horse races.

Her famous quote was "I am as good as you are, as bad as I am."

Nancy was predeceased by her husband, Walter C. Taylor, Jr. and her long time companion, Ray Cappello.

She is survived by her son, Walter C. Taylor III and his wife Camy; her two grandchildren, Walter C. Taylor IV and his wife Kacey of DE and Abby Taylor of Bradley Beach; two great-granddaughters, Charlie and Liv Taylor; her sister, Carol Sippel and 3 nieces, Stacey, Allison and Nancy Lee of SC.

Due to the CDC guidelines pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic, funeral arrangements are private. Online condolences may be expressed through www.fiorefuneralhomes.com.






Published in Asbury Park Press from May 13 to May 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Fiore Funeral Home Inc
236 Monmouth Rd
Oakhurst, NJ 07755
(732) 531-3885
