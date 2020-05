Nancy (Gloria) TaylorTinton Falls - Nancy (Gloria) Taylor, 85, of Tinton Falls, died Tuesday, May 12, 2020 from COVID-19.Born and raised in Newark she resided in Ocean Township for 25 years prior to settling in Shark River Hills, Neptune.Nancy was a loving mother of one son. She enjoyed spending time with her family and a day at the horse races.Her famous quote was "I am as good as you are, as bad as I am."Nancy was predeceased by her husband, Walter C. Taylor, Jr. and her long time companion, Ray Cappello.She is survived by her son, Walter C. Taylor III and his wife Camy; her two grandchildren, Walter C. Taylor IV and his wife Kacey of DE and Abby Taylor of Bradley Beach; two great-granddaughters, Charlie and Liv Taylor; her sister, Carol Sippel and 3 nieces, Stacey, Allison and Nancy Lee of SC.Due to the CDC guidelines pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic, funeral arrangements are private. Online condolences may be expressed through www.fiorefuneralhomes.com