Nancy Theresa Manto
Farmingdale - Nancy Theresa Manto (nee Gardner), 55, of Farmingdale passed away on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Neptune. She was born in Summit, raised and grew up in Union, and had lived in Forked River before settling in Farmingdale in 2017. Nancy was a graduate of St. Genevieve Catholic School and the Class of Union High School in 1982. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and treasured her family above all. Her family takes comfort knowing that Nancy will help others as she was an organ donor.
She was predeceased by her father, Edward Gardner in 2005. Nancy is survived by her loving husband, Charlie Manto; children, Joanna Miller of Farmingdale, Kevin Miller of Farmingdale, Tom Kiselew of Point Pleasant, Rob Manto and his wife, Talia of Toms River, Ashley Camporeale and her husband, Chris of Toms River, Rachel Manto of Farmingdale, Carlie Manto of Farmingdale and Evan Manto of Farmingdale; grandchildren, Harper Camporeale and Robbie Manto; mother, Lucille Gardner of Red Bank; siblings, Debbie Caprario and her husband, Curt of Wisconsin; Michael Gardner of Manasquan; and Cindy Spalliero and her husband, Joseph of Shrewsbury; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held at the Clayton & McGirr Funeral Home, 100 Elton-Adelphia Road (Route 524), Freehold Township on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 from 4:00 to 8:00 PM. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her 10:00 AM Funeral Mass at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, 31 Asbury Road, Farmingdale. Interment will follow in Old Tennent Cemetery, Manalapan. For those who desire, memorial contributions in Nancy's name may be made to , , 2310 Route 34, Suite 1D, Manasquan, NJ 08736. For information, directions or condolence messages to the family, visit www.claytonfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020