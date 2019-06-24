|
|
Nancyle B. Connellan
Spring Lake - Nancyle Benziger Connellan, age 85, resident of Spring Lake, NJ and formerly of Bronxville, NY, entered into eternal rest on June 22, 2019 peacefully at home, surrounded by her devoted family and caregivers.
Born on April 19, 1934, Nancy was raised in Riverdale, New York by her parents Marie and Joseph Benziger and spent her summers in Spring Lake, New Jersey. Her husband William predeceased Nancy in 2005. Nancyle the youngest of three children; her older brothers Paul and Bruno Benziger both predeceased her.
Nancyle was educated at Saint Elizabeth Seton Academy, attended Mount Saint Vincent's High School and completed her studies at Marymount College in Tarrytown, New York with a degree in Education.
On April 20, 1960, Nancyle married William J. Connellan at Saint Margaret's Church in Riverdale, New York. They raised three sons together, Bill, J.P. and Tom in Bronxville, New York, and Spring Lake, New Jersey.
Nancy joined her family's business Park Benziger Distributors in Westchester, New York and later the Glen Ellen and Benziger Family wineries in Sonoma, California.
Nancyle was a communicant of Saint Catharine Church in Spring Lake
and was an active member of the St. Catharine's Classics parish ministry. She was also member of the Spring Lake Garden Club where she ran many events and fundraisers.
"Nan/"Nanny" as she was known to her grandchildren, was always up-to-date on each and every grandchild. She wanted to know who was going where, who was playing what game and attended all of their events whenever she was able.
Most of all, Nancy adored her family and friends and loved to entertain. Whether it was the extended Benziger and Connellan summer barbeques, Thanksgiving for 50 or a ladies luncheon at her home, she was the hostess extraordinaire! Nancy loved to open her home to whoever wanted to come in!
Nancyle is survived by her three sons: William J. Connellan, Jr. of Wall, NJ and his partner Lisa Finan; J.P. Connellan and his wife Nora of Sea Girt, NJ; and Thomas J. Connellan of Cazenovia, NY and her 7 grandchildren, Kiley, Kathleen, T.J., Tyler, Hunter, Jake and Courtney; several brother and sister-in-laws, and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be at O'Brien Funeral Home in Wall, New Jersey on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 from 4:00pm - 8:00pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Saint Catharine Church, Spring Lake, New Jersey on June 27, 2019 at 10:30am. Interment will be immediately following at Saint Catharine Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Spring Lake Garden Club P.O. Box 487 Spring Lake, N.J. 07762 in memory of Nancyle Connellan. For more information or to send condolences please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 24, 2019