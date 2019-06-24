Services
O'Brien Funeral Home
2028 Highway 35 at New Bedford Road
Wall, NJ 07719
(732) 449-6900
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
O'Brien Funeral Home
2028 Highway 35 at New Bedford Road
Wall, NJ 07719
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
10:30 AM
Saint Catharine Church
Spring Lake, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancyle Connellan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancyle B. Connellan


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Nancyle B. Connellan Obituary
Nancyle B. Connellan

Spring Lake - Nancyle Benziger Connellan, age 85, resident of Spring Lake, NJ and formerly of Bronxville, NY, entered into eternal rest on June 22, 2019 peacefully at home, surrounded by her devoted family and caregivers.

Born on April 19, 1934, Nancy was raised in Riverdale, New York by her parents Marie and Joseph Benziger and spent her summers in Spring Lake, New Jersey. Her husband William predeceased Nancy in 2005. Nancyle the youngest of three children; her older brothers Paul and Bruno Benziger both predeceased her.

Nancyle was educated at Saint Elizabeth Seton Academy, attended Mount Saint Vincent's High School and completed her studies at Marymount College in Tarrytown, New York with a degree in Education.

On April 20, 1960, Nancyle married William J. Connellan at Saint Margaret's Church in Riverdale, New York. They raised three sons together, Bill, J.P. and Tom in Bronxville, New York, and Spring Lake, New Jersey.

Nancy joined her family's business Park Benziger Distributors in Westchester, New York and later the Glen Ellen and Benziger Family wineries in Sonoma, California.

Nancyle was a communicant of Saint Catharine Church in Spring Lake

and was an active member of the St. Catharine's Classics parish ministry. She was also member of the Spring Lake Garden Club where she ran many events and fundraisers.

"Nan/"Nanny" as she was known to her grandchildren, was always up-to-date on each and every grandchild. She wanted to know who was going where, who was playing what game and attended all of their events whenever she was able.

Most of all, Nancy adored her family and friends and loved to entertain. Whether it was the extended Benziger and Connellan summer barbeques, Thanksgiving for 50 or a ladies luncheon at her home, she was the hostess extraordinaire! Nancy loved to open her home to whoever wanted to come in!

Nancyle is survived by her three sons: William J. Connellan, Jr. of Wall, NJ and his partner Lisa Finan; J.P. Connellan and his wife Nora of Sea Girt, NJ; and Thomas J. Connellan of Cazenovia, NY and her 7 grandchildren, Kiley, Kathleen, T.J., Tyler, Hunter, Jake and Courtney; several brother and sister-in-laws, and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be at O'Brien Funeral Home in Wall, New Jersey on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 from 4:00pm - 8:00pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Saint Catharine Church, Spring Lake, New Jersey on June 27, 2019 at 10:30am. Interment will be immediately following at Saint Catharine Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Spring Lake Garden Club P.O. Box 487 Spring Lake, N.J. 07762 in memory of Nancyle Connellan. For more information or to send condolences please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of O'Brien Funeral Home
Download Now