Naomi Rushton
1919 - 2020
Naomi Rushton

Tinton Falls - Naomi Turk Rushton of Tinton Falls, NJ, passed away peacefully in her sleep at her home on November 6, 2020. Naomi was born on November 25, 1919, in Paducah, Kentucky, to loving parents Mary Penelope (Nell) White and Malcolm Turk. She was one of 3 children. Naomi lived in Missouri before moving to New Jersey in 1942. Naomi married her husband Stewart Rushton in 1942 and they had three children, Stewart, Mary Penelope, and Alfred. Naomi was a member of the Presbyterian Church on the Hill in Ocean Township, NJ. She was active in The Ariel Club and The Women's Club of Asbury Park. Naomi was an avid bridge player and enjoyed watching Antiques Roadshow, Duke University basketball, and Jeopardy on TV. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Naomi was pre-deceased by her parents Malcolm and Nell, husband Stewart Rushton, son Alfred (Turk), and brother, MK Turk. Naomi is survived by her loving children Mary Penelope Vaccaro and Stewart Rushton, Jr., grandchildren Olivia Brangan (Emaline, Naomi Lou, and Oliver), Sebastian Vaccaro, Tiffany Rushton, Lindsey Billings, Gregory Rushton, her sister Mildred, and eleven great grandchildren, as well as a host of loving friends, family, and caregivers. A graveside service was held on Tuesday November 10 at Monmouth Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Presbyterian Church on the Hill in Ocean Township, in Naomi's name.






Published in Asbury Park Press on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ely Funeral Home
3316 State Hwy 33
Neptune, NJ 07753
(732) 918-6650
