|
|
Naomi Stein
Bradley Beach - Naomi L Stein, 94, of Bradley Beach, New Jersey died at Jersey Shore Medical Center, Neptune NJ on March 7, 2019. Services will be held on Sunday, March 10 at 11:00am at Bloomfield-Cooper Jewish Chapel, 2130 Rte 35, Ocean NJ.
Born in Brooklyn, NY Naomi grew up with her parents and brother and her 18 first cousins on 89th St. She moved to Elizabeth, NJ at the age of 12 and summered in Bradley Beach where she moved permanently in 1988. She graduated from the Newark College of Engineering in 1945, where she met her husband of 60 years, Ted (AlvinJ.) Stein.
Naomi was a loving wife, mother and grandmother, and homemaker extraordinaire. She was a prominent figure in the Jewish community. She served as President of Haddassah, President of the Temple B'nai Israel Sisterhood, and was awarded the title of Mrs UJA for NJ. Over many years she received numerous other awards for her charitable work.
Naomi will be greatly missed by her children Sandra Stein Knaster and her husband, Ed Knaster of Bradley Beach, Jeffrey Stein and his wife, Denise Waxman, her granddaughters Abbe, her fiancé Alex Endicott, and Meredith. Sandra's daughter Marnie Gould, her husband Carter and their children Carly and Jack, as well as an extended and loving family and friends also survive her.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2019