Nargis Buchakjian
Toms River - On the evening of April 1, 2020, Nargis Buchakjian, of Toms River, peacefully left this earth. Her family celebrates her 76 beautiful years of life. She is survived by her three children Lisa, Tanya and Haig; her daughter-in-law Katia; and her son-in-laws Glenn and Chris. She leaves behind seven beautiful grandchildren: Sarah, Ally, Armen, Nina, Raffi, Christopher and Aidan. She also leaves behind her two brothers Aram and Alex and their families. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband Berj Buchakjian.
Nargis was a light in everyone's life. She lived a selfless life taking pleasure out of doing for others and taking care of her family. That is what she lived for and what made her most happy. She spread her joy to everyone she met and leaves behind countless family and friends who will love and cherish all the moments they had with her. She brought her wonderful creativity to everything she touched and will truly leave her mark on this world and the people who love her forever. All we have to do is look around and we can find evidence of her everywhere we look. She brought together friends and family with the amazing food she cooked and took joy in just being together. She selflessly devoted herself to the Armenian church and took great pleasure in it. She was devout, kindhearted and honest. She touched this world and the people she knew with kindness, love and generosity and she will be forever missed. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Saint Stepanos Armenian Church, 1184 Ocean Ave., Elberon, NJ 07740.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020