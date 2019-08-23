|
Natale Falanga
Jackson - Natale Falanga, 89, of Jackson passed away Wednesday, August 21st surrounded by his family in Freehold.
Natale was born and raised in Brooklyn. After high school Natale began working as a longshoreman in Brooklyn leaving to become an entrepreneur and successful businessman. At a dance one night in Brooklyn, Natale would meet Josephine who, in 1952, he would marry and stay married to until her passing in 1996. Natale and Josephine would have two beautiful children and raised them in Brooklyn and Staten Island. The family would enjoy vacations to Las Vegas and Southern Florida where Natale ended up buying a winter home so they could get away from the New York winters. He was an avid fisherman having a boat in Florida named Kristmark and one in New Jersey at the Brielle Yacht Club named Joe,Jon,Andrew after his grandchildren. He was an avid Jets and Yankees fan.
In his later years he married his second wife Rhoda Falanga and the two were able to travel the world together going to destinations including China, Italy, Israel, Alaska and many other destinations. Rhoda was very devoted to Natale and they had many happy years together. He will be sorely missed.
Natale is predeceased by his first wife Josephine Falanga.
Natale is survived by his wife Rhoda Falanga of Jackson; his children Dr. Natale Falanga and his wife Lorraine of PA, Barbara and her husband Joseph Sparacio of Holmdel; his grandchildren Kristen and her husband Kevin, Mark, Joseph and his wife Jill, Jonathan, and Andrew and his great grandchild Luke Joseph Sparacio.
Visitation will be Sunday August 25th from 2:00 - 6:00 PM at the Holmdel Funeral Home, 26 South Holmdel Road, Holmdel. Entombment will be Monday, August 26th at 11:30 AM at Holmdel Mausoleum, 900 Holmdel Road, Holmdel.
In lieu of traditional remembrances, the Falanga family has asked donations be made to the Purple Heart Foundation, P.O. Box 49, Annandale, VA. 22003. https://purpleheartfoundation.org/donation-direct-support/.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 23, 2019