Natalie Coppola
Tinton Falls - Natalie Coppola (nee Thomas) of Tinton Falls, NJ passed away peacefully on August 19th with family by her side. She was born in Montclair, NJ and lived most of her life in Long Branch, NJ. She graduated from Long Branch High School and established her career working as assistant manager at Shadow Lawn Savings Bank, then department supervisor at Riverview Medical Center. Although Natalie worked full-time, her life revolved around family and her most important job was being mother to her three sons. She had a passion for cooking and baking and loved to entertain family and friends.
Natalie is survived by her sons, Michael Coppola (Nicole) and Justin Coppola (Jennifer); sisters, Miriam Bonforte (Roy), Carol Rescigno and Judy Strollo (Joe); brother-in-law, Ernie Giglio; grandchildren, Francesca and Rocco; and many loving nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her son, Darryl Tisi; parents, William and Ann Thomas; brother, William Thomas; and sisters, Betty Acker, Audrey Rush, Jackie Giglio and Barbara DeSantis.
A Memorial Gathering will be held on Sunday, August 25 from 4:00 - 6:00 PM at Woolley-Boglioli Funeral Home, 10 Morrell St, Long Branch. A Memorial Mass will take place Monday, August 26 at 11:00 AM at St. Michael's Roman Catholic Church, 800 Ocean Avenue, Long Branch, burial to follow at Woodbine Cemetery, Oceanport. To leave a message of condolence, please visit Natalie's page of tributes at www.WoolleyBoglioli.com.
