Natalie E. Hayden
Toms River - Natalie E. Hayden, 83, of Toms River, NJ passed away peacefully on Monday, September 21, 2020.
Born in Newark, NJ, she lived in Jackson, NJ before moving to Toms River 12 years ago.
While her children were young she was a Crossing Guard in Jackson and then later worked as a Deli Manager for Foodtown in Howell, NJ for several years.
Natalie was a dedicated parishioner of St Maximilian Kolbe RC Church in Toms River. She enjoyed reading and trips to Atlantic City with her husband of 64 years.
She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother and cherished every moment she spent with her family.
Natalie is preceded in death by her parents George and Doris Brown (Leist).
She is survived by her beloved husband James Hayden, Sr., her children; James Hayden Jr. and his wife Kim of Brooklyn, NY, Timothy Hayden of Henderson, NV, Kathy Lamb and her husband Chris of Allentown, NJ, and Kelly Hayden-Johnson and her husband Andrew of Neptune City, NJ, her sisters; Doris Cleland and Judy Miller; as well as seven grandchildren, Luke Lamb, Kelsey Lamb, Mitch Lamb, Hank Johnson, Brian DeBoer, Daniel DeBoer, and Christopher DeBoer.
The family will receive relatives and friends for a Memorial Gathering on Monday, September 28, 2020 from 10:30am to 12:30pm at the Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals, 145 St Catherine Blvd, Toms River, NJ. A Funeral Service will be offered at 12:30pm at the funeral home. Committal will follow to the BG William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Wrightstown, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105, in her memory.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.ryanfuneralhome.com
.